Investigation after banned swimmer Rylov competes in Russia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimming’s world governing body FINA is investigating after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The double Olympic backstroke gold medalist was handed a nine-month ban from competition by FINA last week but was in the pool Sunday to race on the opening day of the national championships. FINA says it is conducting an internal review to determine whether any rules were broken.