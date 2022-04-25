Jury selection begins in suit over lacrosse player’s death
By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the civil trial of a man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Love’s mother seeks to hold George Huguely V liable in Yeardley’s killing. Huguely and Love were both lacrosse players at UVA and were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship. The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. Huguely’s attorney said he’ll only be brought from prison to court on the day he’s scheduled to testify, not on the other days of the trial.
Comments