Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance was discovered in the cooler during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor. Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.