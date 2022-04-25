Leclerc hopes mistake won’t cost him as Verstappen closes in

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

Charles Leclerc is hoping he won’t be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title. A dominant victory from Max Verstappen on Sunday saw the reigning F1 champion almost halve the gap in the standings to Leclerc. Leclerc could have minimized his losses but a rare mistake from the Ferrari driver cost him a chance for third place and meant he ended up sixth. Verstappen also won the sprint race to pick up maximum points at Imola and cut his gap to Leclerc from 46 points to 27. That adds to the excitement building ahead of the inaugural Miami GP on May 8.