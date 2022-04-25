McDavid’s drive to be NHL’s best player starts off the ice

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid is on pace to be the NHL’s top scorer for the fourth time in seven seasons. Edmonton’s captain has led the Oilers to a third consecutive playoff appearance in the process. But the McDavid fans see on the ice is only the finished product of what one longtime friend calls lifelong work to be the best hockey player in the world. McDavid grinds in the gym and on the ice even in the offseason and gives up a lot of the food and drink enjoyed by buddies to stay sharp. The product is a generational talent still trying to win his first Stanley Cup.