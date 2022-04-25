Middle-class clubs try to prevent Champions League ‘monster’

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The fear is UEFA is creating a “monster” with changes to the Champions League that will make the elite even richer. Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellman says he is working with other middle-ranking clubs to try to thwart UEFA plans to give two places to teams based on their historic record in Europe if they fail to qualify through their domestic performances. The safety-net places for sides based on accumulated UEFA coefficient points are planned in 2024 when the Champions League introduces a new format and expands from 32 to 36 teams.