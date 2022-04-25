MLB managers trying to work ahead with ever-evolving lineups

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — At a time when ball clubs are valuing lineup versatility like never before, the communication between managers and players over who is playing — and where — has taken on greater importance. Mets manager Buck Showalter says he’s sharing every bit of information he can with his position players as he tries to fill out a lineup with several constantly moving parts. Mets players say there hasn’t been any game-day surprises from Showalter. It’s been much the same across town at Yankee Stadium, where manager Aaron Boone says the Bronx Bombers are setting their lineups further ahead than ever.