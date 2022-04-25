Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season. The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. Coach Peter DeBoer last week denied reports Lehner was having surgery. Lehner backed up for Vegas on Sunday night. Lehner initially rehabbed the injury and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery. Lehner finishes the season with a 23-17-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.