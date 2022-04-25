Wide receivers more likely than before to deliver as rookies

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

The emergence of former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase casts doubt on the conventional wisdom that NFL teams can’t count on rookie wide receivers. This year’s draft class is eager to continue the trend. Receivers taken in the first round this year should have a chance to make an immediate impact on the playoff race. The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are among the contenders from last season who need to upgrade at the position. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predict six or seven receivers could go in the first round.