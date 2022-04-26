AP source: Penn State finalizing deal to make BC’s Kraft AD

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Penn State is working to finalize a deal with Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft to replace the retiring Sandy Barbour and become the school’s next AD. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school and Kraft were close. Kraft has led Boston College’s athletic department for almost two years after a stint at Temple. The 62-year-old Barbour is retiring this summer after leading Penn State athletics for the past eight years.