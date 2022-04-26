Bucks’ Jrue Holiday wins NBA teammate of year award again

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons. A panel of league executives selected 12 finalists for the honor, which is officially named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. More than 300 current NBA players voted on the winner from that list of 12 finalists. Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic finished second in the voting and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan was third. Holiday also won the award in 2019-20 when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. He won the NBA Sportsmanship Award last season.