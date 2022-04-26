Defender Ronald Araújo to sign extension with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that central defender Ronald Araújo has agreed to a contract extension through the end of the 2025-26 season. Barcelona says that the 23-year-old Uruguay international will sign his new deal on Friday. Araújo has scored six goals in 78 career appearances with Barcelona. Araújo is considered Barcelona’s most talented young defender. He shares playing time now with veteran Gerard Pique and Eric García.