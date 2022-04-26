Gaudreau? Matthews? Shesterkin? NHL MVP race at least 7 deep

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The race for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP has at least seven legitimate candidates. Toronto’s Auston Matthews leads the league in goals, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid has the most points, and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau has carried the Flames to the top of the Pacific Division. The New York Rangers likely wouldn’t be where they are without Vezina Trophy front-runner Igor Shesterkin in net. Then there’s Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau and Nashville’s Roman Josi. And Leon Draisaitl has just about as good a case as McDavid given his all-around game.