Nuggets’ Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver’s first-round playoff series against Golden State. The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 126-121 home victory on Sunday. Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win.