US Open champion Raducanu parts ways with coach

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him. The 19-year-old British player said Tuesday she’s seeking “a new training model” despite rising to a career-high ranking of No. 11 this week after reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open. Raducanu had split with coach Andrew Richardson after last year’s U.S. Open and later hired Beltz, former coach of three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, saying she wanted someone with tour experience. Raducanu is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open this week.