Acura goes 1-2 in IMSA to continue Laguna Seca dominance

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Acura continued its dominance at Laguna Seca in the IMSA sports car series as Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque teamed to give Wayne Taylor Racing the victory Sunday. Taylor and Albuquerque in the No. 10 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing led all but six of the 117 laps in the timed race. Acura-powered prototypes have now won the last four races at Laguna Seca, while Ricky Taylor has won three-straight. Meyer Shank Racing finished second in the No. 60 Acura. The two Acura teams are tied atop the IMSA Daytona Prototype standings after four races.