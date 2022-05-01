Skip to Content
Alker emerges from rain for 4-shot win on Champions Tour

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker is now the man to beat on the PGA Tour Champions. One week after he threw away a chance to win, Alker shot 66 on Sunday for a four-shot victory in the Insperity Invitational. The final round was delayed two hours by rain. Alker was leading by one shot over Steve Stricker. After the rain, Alker played a six-hole stretch in 6-under par to build a four-so lead. It was his second win this year. He also has two playoff losses. Alker now leads the Charles Schwab Cup. Stricker was playing for the first time in six months.

