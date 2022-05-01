Australia wins Langford title, clinches sevens world series

LANGFORD, Canada (AP) — Lily Dick scored late as Australia rallied to beat New Zealand 21-17 in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Series women’s event in Canada and continue its dominance of the season. The Australian women’s team has won four of the five events to date and already has enough points to secure the 2022 title. Tokyo Olympics champion New Zealand was playing its first tournament of the season after being skipping the first four events because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.