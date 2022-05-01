Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday. Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed both runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season. Atlanta added two singles in the final four innings off three relievers. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Rangers took advantage of wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season.