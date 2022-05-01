Heat know that even without Embiid, 76ers will be challenge

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers. He figures it’ll only steel their resolve. Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP finalist currently sidelined by a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. That said, the 76ers played the Heat once this season without Embiid and they won that game. They’ll try to do it again Monday night when Philadelphia visits Miami in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.