Mavericks, Suns both adversity-tested in these playoffs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have proven they can win playoff games without All-Star Devin Booker. The Dallas Mavericks showed the same when their own superstar Luka Doncic was out of the lineup. If adversity builds strength, then this Suns vs. Mavericks playoff matchup could be a doozy. The Mavericks travel to face the top-seeded Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday. The Suns are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for a second straight season. This is the first time the Mavericks have been past the first round since Doncic came into the league.