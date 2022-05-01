Skip to Content
Orioles use Lyle’s arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta blanked the Orioles until the fifth, when they pounded the righty and two relievers for five hits and three runs. That sent the Red Sox to their ninth loss in 12 games and dropped them to within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the ninth for Boston.

Associated Press

