Polanco drives in 4, Twins beat Rays 9-3 for ninth win in 10

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games. Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins. Doubles by Polanco and Max Kepler drove in three runs in Minnesota’s big first inning. Starting with a throwing error by Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, six of the first seven Minnesota batters reached base against Fleming (2-3).