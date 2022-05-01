Poor shooting costs Celtics late in Game 1 loss to Bucks

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — For most of Game 1 of their second-round series opener against Milwaukee, the Celtics did pretty much everything they wanted to on the defensive end against Giannis Antetokounmpo. They just couldn’t overcome what Milwaukee collectively did to them when they had the ball. Boston produced its worst offensive performance of this postseason during its 101-89 loss to the Bucks Sunday, shooting a playoff-low 33 percent with just 21 assists and a playoff-high 18 turnovers. Milwaukee did it by limiting Boston’s top two scorers – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – to 21 and 12 points respectively, on a combined 10 of 21 shooting. Celtics guard Marcus Smart also played the second half after injuring his shoulder and quad.