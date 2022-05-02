AAC player of year Battles transferring from UCF to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Diamond Battles is following her coach to Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs have announced that Battles is transferring from Central Florida. That will allow her to continue playing for new Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who took over after Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M. Battles was a unanimous choice to the All-AAC first team this past season, also claiming defensive player of the year and MVP honors in the league tournament. She will be a fifth-year senior for the Lady Bulldogs.