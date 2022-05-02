Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks arrested in Mississippi

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Mississippi on charges of speeding, not having insurance and a first offense possession of marijuana. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s online records show that Ricks was booked at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. The bond was listed as $0. Alabama coach Nick Saban was not immediately available for comment on the arrest. Ricks is battling for a starting spot in Alabama’s secondary after transferring from LSU. He was a five-star recruit who earned third-team Associated Press All-America honors as an LSU freshman.