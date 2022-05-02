AP source: Falcons release RB Mike Davis after tough season

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. A person familiar with the situation spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been publicly announced. The move was not surprising after Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction by drafting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. They also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive weapons lining up at both running back and receiver. In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed Damien Williams to compete for playing time.