Bayern Munich facing scrutiny for players’ Ibiza party trip

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich players are facing criticism and scrutiny for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up. Bayern clinched its 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with its lackluster display in Mainz on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann stuck to his plan of giving his players Sunday and Monday off, which the majority took advantage of by traveling to the Spanish party island of Ibiza. Former Bayern great Lothar Matthäus slammed the trip after the team’s dismal showing in Mainz. Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath has questioned the Bayern players’ professionalism.