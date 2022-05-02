Browns release two kickers after drafting LSU’s Cade York

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cade York has already kicked out his competition with the Browns. Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt two days after selecting York, one of college football’s best kickers, in the fourth round of the NFL draft to upgrade its wayward kicking game. York made 15 of 19 field-goal tries beyond 50 yards at LSU. He was the highest kicker drafted since 2016. The Browns have been plagued by poor placekicking in recent years. McLaughlin started well last season, making his first nine field-goal tries before struggling and finishing 15 of 21. Blewitt was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad late last season.