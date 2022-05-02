BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

WACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons with the Cougars. Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward has signed a financial-aid contract with the Bears. Lohner put his name in the transfer portal last month. Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 62 games with the Cougars. He played at Flower Mound High School in the Dallas area as a freshman and sophomore before going to Wasatch Academy in Utah from 2018-20.