Correa’s tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single and the Minnesota Twins got their 10th win in 11 games with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Paddack got just enough run support for the win. The right-hander allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins were shut out in two of his first three starts this season. Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore.