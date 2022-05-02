Figure skating body details proposal to hike age limit to 17

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Figure skating’s governing body has detailed a proposal to raise the athlete age limit to 17 at the Olympics and other international events. The proposal was expected even before 15-year-old Kamila Valieva’s doping case dominated the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics in February. The International Skating Union wants the new age limit phased in before the 2026 Olympics in Italy and published a proposal to be voted on at its June 5-10 meetings in Thailand. The ISU’s medical commission cited concerns with “burnout, disordered eating, and long-term consequences of injury” for young athletes.