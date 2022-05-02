Finland and Sweden banning KHL players from national teams

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Sweden will ban from their national ice hockey teams any of their players who appear in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from next season. Both ice hockey federations announced their decisions on Monday, two days after the KHL season ended. The statement followed public and media criticism of players in their respective men’s national teams who appeared in the KHL. Most foreign players left the KHL after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but defenseman Mikko Lehtonen was one prominent Finn who stayed to the end. Three Swedes also featured in the KHL finals.