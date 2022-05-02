Freiburg vetoes joint merchandise with Leipzig at cup final

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — There will be no official half-and-half scarves at the German Cup final this year. Cup finalist Freiburg has forbidden the use of its logo or crest for any joint commemorative merchandise with opponent Leipzig. Rival fans have long criticized Leipzig as an artificial club whose existence was only made possible by huge investment from Red Bull and its co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. The German Cup final takes place in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 21.