Huskers’ Frost to sit out 5 days in ’22 season for violation

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Scott Frost will not be allowed to perform his coaching duties for five consecutive days this football season as part of Nebraska’s negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching in 2020. The NCAA said Frost failed to monitor former special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge’s activities. Rutledge was found to work directly with players during special teams drills and assist or make tactical decisions in games. Among other penalties are a $10,000 fine, probation through April 2023 and removal of non-coaching staff members from practice or competition for five days.