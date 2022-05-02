JMU cancels rest of softball season after player’s death

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the apparent suicide of one of its star players last week. Sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office has classified the death as an apparent suicide. Coach Loren LaPorte said it was not an easy decision to cancel the rest of the season and that the team will use the time to continue healing.