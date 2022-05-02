Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has been suspended for his team’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory, received a three-game ban that starts whenever he returns to the active big league roster. If he appeals, the penalty would be delayed until the process is completed. Michael Hill, baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced the discipline about 20 minutes before the first pitch of New York’s game against World Series champion Atlanta at Citi Field. Showalter was suspended for one game and fined. López also was fined an undisclosed amount.