Obstacle racing set to replace horses in modern pentathlon

MONACO (AP) — The Olympic sport of modern pentathlon will test obstacle racing as a replacement for equestrian jumping in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. One of the most traditional Olympics sports has been under pressure to change since an incident of horse abuse at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The change has proved unpopular with athletes. They prefer competing in the five disciplines of fencing, swimming, equestrian jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running. That format will be kept for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The proposal must get final approval at a congress of member federations.