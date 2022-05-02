Tearful O’Sullivan wins record-tying 7th world snooker title

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Ronnie O’Sullivan finally got to No. 7. Widely regarded as the most talented snooker player ever, O’Sullivan surely secured his status as the game’s greatest by beating Judd Trump 18-13 to win a record-tying seventh world championship in Sheffield. The 46-year-old Englishman joined Stephen Hendry in holding the modern-day record and added to his world titles from 2001, ’04, ’08, ’12, ’13 and ’20. Hendry won all of his in the 1990s. O’Sullivan also has won a record seven titles at each of the Masters and the U.K. Championship, the other two so-called “majors” in snooker.