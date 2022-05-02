Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty in a 3-0 win over Brentford. Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed at Old Trafford for a narrow offside as United saved one of its best performances of the season for its final home game. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane were the other scorers. The victory kept alive, at least mathematically, sixth-place United’s chances of finish in the top four. United has only two games remaining and is five points behind fourth-place Arsenal.