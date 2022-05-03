Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men’s basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn to play men’s basketball. It is the latest in a series of additions and subtractions for coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas after the worst season in Big East history. Georgetown announced Akok’s move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing has led the Hoyas to one season above .500 during his five in the job. He received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed on March 2. Akok is a 6-foot-9 forward who spent the past three years at UConn.