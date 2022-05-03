Devers, Martinez homer for Red Sox in 3-hit shutout vs LAA

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. J.D. Martinez added a solo homer in the eighth to help seal it for Boston, which held the slumping Angels to three hits in its second shutout of the season. Noah Syndergaard had a solid start for Los Angeles, throwing 100 pitches on a chilly night and holding the Red Sox to three runs over seven innings. But the Angels didn’t give him any run support, squandering the few chances they had by grounding into three double plays. Los Angeles was shut out for the second straight day and third time in four games.