Flyers GM Fletcher wants to find right fit in new coach

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are in for a busy offseason after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record and were last in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers do have 9.5% odds of winning the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher knows he has a long to-do list this summer. The Flyers are in need of another new coach. The Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault in December and interim coach Mike Yeo isn’t coming back after the Flyers closed the season with nine losses in 11 games.