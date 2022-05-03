Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro was told before the season began that he wouldn’t be in the Miami Heat starting lineup. To his credit, he saw that as an opportunity. “I said, ‘Let’s go for Sixth Man of the Year,’” Herro said. And that’s what he got. Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to ever win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.