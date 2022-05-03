Leonard Ignelzi, renowned AP photographer, dies at 74

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Leonard Ignelzi, who produced breathtaking images of Hall of Fame careers, wildfires and major news events over 37 years as an Associated Press photographer in San Diego, has died. He was 74. Ignelzi was a gifted storyteller and a highly versatile photojournalist, but his biggest passions were sports and breaking news. His memorable images include Tiger Woods’ tying putt in the 2008 U.S. Open that led to his epic win, and Magic Johnson celebrating with the original “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Ignelzi’s wife, Bobbi, says he died Friday in Las Vegas of a condition associated with neurological issues and frequent strokes.