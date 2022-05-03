Madrid hoping for another magical Champions League night

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is hoping to produce one last magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu this season. The team has already rallied at home against Paris Saint-Germain and defending champion Chelsea. Now Madrid needs to get past Manchester City to return to the final for the first time since it won its record 13th European Cup title in 2018. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first leg in England. The match against Man City comes only four days after Madrid celebrated winning the Spanish league title at the famed stadium.