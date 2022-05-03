Pitt WR Addison, Biletnikoff winner, in transfer portal

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options. The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline. The decision comes amid reports that Addison is considering USC as a potential destination. Addison caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall.