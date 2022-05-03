Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.