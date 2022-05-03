Tom Slingsby joins American Magic for 37th America’s Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Olympic and America’s Cup champion Tom Slingsby has joined New York Yacht Club American Magic in a bid to win back the most prestigious trophy in sailing. The team has announced that Slingsby will be sailing with American Magic for the 37th America’s Cup, set to be contested off Barcelona in late 2024. Slingsby says “I look forward to doing whatever I can to help our team in their quest to bring the trophy back to the United States and the New York Yacht Club.” Slingsby won an Olympic gold medal in 2012. He sailed with Oracle Team USA in the 2013 and 2017 America’s Cup matches and he won the first two seasons of SailGP with Team Australia.