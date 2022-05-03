Walker’s HR, 3 RBIs lead Diamondbacks past Marlins 5-4

MIAMI (AP) — Christian Walker had a homer, double and three RBIs, and Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4. Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos completed his longest outing of the season, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and struck out four. Pavin Smith also homered and Ketel Marte drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of eight. The Marlins have lost two in a row after a seven-game winning streak. Miami rallied from a 5-0 deficit with four runs in the seventh for the second straight game.